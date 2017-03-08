Jobs are hard to find

The Bush Administration's economic stimulus policies are hurting the nation and not improving the livelihood of Nevada workers as well as they should. Happy New Year! That's according to officials from the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada.

