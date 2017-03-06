Jerry Jones reportedly finding invest...

Jerry Jones reportedly finding investors to finance Raiders' Las Vegas stadium

Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stands on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 1, 2015, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is reportedly working to find potential investors to help the Oakland Raiders finance a new stadium in Las Vegas, according to Bleacher Report.

