In wake of Las Vegas slaying, clergy ...

In wake of Las Vegas slaying, clergy and police reach out to neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Metro Police Capt. Robert Plummer speaks to Las Vegas members of the clergy Wednesday, March 8, 2017, about an incident in which a man was shot and killed over the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Best In Home Body Rubs In Town 2 hr Crazy 1
Review: RTC ADA Paratransit Service (Jul '13) 4 hr Diana 3
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans 9 hr Pete 11
News Bring your bathroom to life, on a budget (Jul '14) 15 hr yoholo 9
Las Vegas Buffets: The Biggest Laughing Stock 16 hr Local 4
Las Vegas loses to indian hotel and casino prop... 17 hr Local 1
News US snuffs pot fans' plans to party on tribal la... 18 hr ThomasA 8
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,873 • Total comments across all topics: 279,428,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC