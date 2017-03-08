In wake of Las Vegas slaying, clergy and police reach out to neighborhood
Metro Police Capt. Robert Plummer speaks to Las Vegas members of the clergy Wednesday, March 8, 2017, about an incident in which a man was shot and killed over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Best In Home Body Rubs In Town
|2 hr
|Crazy
|1
|Review: RTC ADA Paratransit Service (Jul '13)
|4 hr
|Diana
|3
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|9 hr
|Pete
|11
|Bring your bathroom to life, on a budget (Jul '14)
|15 hr
|yoholo
|9
|Las Vegas Buffets: The Biggest Laughing Stock
|16 hr
|Local
|4
|Las Vegas loses to indian hotel and casino prop...
|17 hr
|Local
|1
|US snuffs pot fans' plans to party on tribal la...
|18 hr
|ThomasA
|8
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC