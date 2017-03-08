Hyperloop now plans test near North Las Vegas before end of June
Hyperloop One will test its transportation technology at an industrial park near North Las Vegas before the end of June. That's the latest in an online post published Thursday by Hyperloop One vice president of strategic communications Bruce Upbin.
