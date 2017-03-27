How quickly could Trump build casino in Las Vegas?
With four acres of land a short walk from Las Vegas Boulevard, President Donald Trump and his business partner Phil Ruffin have an opportunity to build a casino near one of the busiest parts of the Strip. And, according to a recent Forbes article , that's exactly what they're thinking about doing.
