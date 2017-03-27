How quickly could Trump build casino ...

How quickly could Trump build casino in Las Vegas?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

With four acres of land a short walk from Las Vegas Boulevard, President Donald Trump and his business partner Phil Ruffin have an opportunity to build a casino near one of the busiest parts of the Strip. And, according to a recent Forbes article , that's exactly what they're thinking about doing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Buffets in Las Vegas: False advertising 9 hr ThomasA 3
News Chef Knock-off: Todd Wilbur is a hit at recreat... (Jul '07) Thu Leo 55
Molly blow Mar 28 JeanClaude87 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Mar 27 Jeanette_J 102
Las Vegas drug scene Mar 24 Adamant81 16
Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis Mar 23 lovingmywonderful... 5
Review: The Orleans Hotel Casino Mar 21 Orleans Las Vegas 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,068 • Total comments across all topics: 279,960,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC