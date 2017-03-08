House fire in central Las Vegas displaces 6
Four adults and two children were displaced after a house fire on Flower Circle near Alta Drive and Decatur Boulevard Thursday morning, March 9, 2017. Four adults and two children were displaced after a house fire on Flower Circle near Alta Drive and Decatur Boulevard Thursday morning, March 9, 2017.
