Harry Reid International? Push for airport name change sparks discord

The Las Vegas airport should be renamed after the recently retired U.S. senator who many in Nevada call the most politically powerful man in state history, some legislators argued at a Senate hearing on Friday. "There's no one in the history of Nevada that has done more for Nevada than Harry Reid," Senate Bill 174 sponsor Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, said in front of the Senate Committee on Government Affairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.