Guest lecturer calls protesting students 'seriously scary'
Hundreds of college students on Thursday protested a lect... A libertarian author who's been called a white nationalist says Vermont college students who protested his guest lecture were "scary." . A libertarian author who's been called a white nationalist says Vermont college students who protested his guest lecture were "scary."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get Pain/Anxiety and others now
|3 hr
|hjhhg
|1
|US snuffs pot fans' plans to party on tribal la...
|6 hr
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|ts lucia matthews is HIV POSTIVE...BEWARE! (Mar '15)
|9 hr
|Bill445
|2
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|15 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E...
|Fri
|Solarman
|5
|Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva...
|Fri
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|NSA (girls only)
|Fri
|JustAnotherBoredSoul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC