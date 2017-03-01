Grand jury indicts Las Vegas parents of 22-pound 14-year-old who died
The parents of a severely malnourished 14-year-old boy who died weighing 22 pounds have been indicted, prosecutors said Wednesday. Kristin Denise Bush and James Bush each face two counts of child abuse neglect or endangerment with substantial bodily harm.
