Friend says Righetti asked for help after killing Las Vegas teen - VIDEO
Former friends of Javier Righetti testify against him as he faces a murder charge in the death of Alyssa Otremba in 2011. Javier Righetti listens as testimony is given during his trial in the murder of Alyssa Otremba, Friday, March 10, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Military Cupid . Com
|1 hr
|Sheldon
|3
|Pacifica San Martin Assisting Living
|1 hr
|Assisting Living
|1
|Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15)
|10 hr
|Eli
|11
|Nev. brothel hopes male prostitutes boost business (Jun '09)
|13 hr
|Yikes
|14
|Free Parking ends at the Las Vegas Sands (Sep '16)
|18 hr
|Another Local
|2
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|22 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Best Pest Control in Las Vegas (Dec '12)
|22 hr
|ShadTeer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC