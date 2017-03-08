Friend says Righetti asked for help a...

Friend says Righetti asked for help after killing Las Vegas teen - VIDEO

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Former friends of Javier Righetti testify against him as he faces a murder charge in the death of Alyssa Otremba in 2011. Javier Righetti listens as testimony is given during his trial in the murder of Alyssa Otremba, Friday, March 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Military Cupid . Com 1 hr Sheldon 3
Pacifica San Martin Assisting Living 1 hr Assisting Living 1
Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15) 10 hr Eli 11
News Nev. brothel hopes male prostitutes boost business (Jun '09) 13 hr Yikes 14
Free Parking ends at the Las Vegas Sands (Sep '16) 18 hr Another Local 2
News 2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada 22 hr ThomasA 2
Best Pest Control in Las Vegas (Dec '12) 22 hr ShadTeer 3
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,578 • Total comments across all topics: 279,470,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC