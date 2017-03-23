Frank Marino celebrates reimagined 'D...

Frank Marino celebrates reimagined 'Divas Las Vegas' at The Linq Hotel tonight

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Frank Marino, right, shown in character as star and producer of "Divas Las Vegas" at The Quad, and his fiance, Alex Schechter, hold a cake to mark Marino's 25,000th performance on the Strip in 2014. Marino said keeping the show current means repeat patrons get a revamped show each time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Las Vegas drug scene 10 hr Adamant81 16
Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis 19 hr lovingmywonderful... 5
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Wed Loren Jubilee 101
Review: The Orleans Hotel Casino Mar 21 Orleans Las Vegas 1
Review: Las Vegas Raiders Mar 21 Las Vegas Raiders 1
Review: Circus Circus Hotel Casino Mar 21 CIRCUS CIRCUS LV 1
Review: Red Rock Resort Las Vegas Mar 21 Red Rock Las Vegas 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,575 • Total comments across all topics: 279,790,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC