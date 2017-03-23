Frank Marino celebrates reimagined 'Divas Las Vegas' at The Linq Hotel tonight
Frank Marino, right, shown in character as star and producer of "Divas Las Vegas" at The Quad, and his fiance, Alex Schechter, hold a cake to mark Marino's 25,000th performance on the Strip in 2014. Marino said keeping the show current means repeat patrons get a revamped show each time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Las Vegas drug scene
|10 hr
|Adamant81
|16
|Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis
|19 hr
|lovingmywonderful...
|5
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Wed
|Loren Jubilee
|101
|Review: The Orleans Hotel Casino
|Mar 21
|Orleans Las Vegas
|1
|Review: Las Vegas Raiders
|Mar 21
|Las Vegas Raiders
|1
|Review: Circus Circus Hotel Casino
|Mar 21
|CIRCUS CIRCUS LV
|1
|Review: Red Rock Resort Las Vegas
|Mar 21
|Red Rock Las Vegas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC