Fire official: 100 escape injury in Vegas warehouse blaze
A Las Vegas-area fire official says about 100 employees escaped safely, and no injuries were reported after a warehouse fire in an industrial complex near McCarran International Airport. Deputy Clark County Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan says smoke was coming from the roof when firefighters were called a little before 7 p.m. Wednesday to the cold storage building on Escondido Street.
