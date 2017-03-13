Fire official: 100 escape injury in V...

Fire official: 100 escape injury in Vegas warehouse blaze

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: KTVN Reno

A Las Vegas-area fire official says about 100 employees escaped safely, and no injuries were reported after a warehouse fire in an industrial complex near McCarran International Airport. Deputy Clark County Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan says smoke was coming from the roof when firefighters were called a little before 7 p.m. Wednesday to the cold storage building on Escondido Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steve Sisolak supported parking fees on the Las... 8 hr Local 1
Station Casinos to implement parking fees to 2 ... 8 hr Local 1
Because of unionization of Boulder and Palace S... 9 hr Local 1
Donald Trump to sell Trump International Hotel ... (Sep '16) 17 hr Local 15
Station Casinos to sell off the remaining land ... 17 hr Local 27
Station Casinos to sell Palace Station 17 hr Local 2
Station Casinos to sell Boulder Station (Sep '16) 17 hr Local 6
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,054 • Total comments across all topics: 279,590,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC