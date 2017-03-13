Financing approved for senior housing in North Las Vegas
The state Board of Finance has approved a bond financing plan to build a 54-apartment complex for seniors in North Las Vegas. CJ Manthe, head of the state Housing Division, said the two-bedroom apartments would have a maximum rent of $813 a month, depending on the income of the renter.
