Fatal shooting of Las Vegas man by trooper deemed justified

The Clark County District Attorney's Office says last year's fatal shooting of a Las Vegas man by a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper has been preliminarily deemed justified. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the county held a fact-finding review Friday on the Aug. 26 shooting of 41-year-old Matthew Gibbon near U.S. Highway 95. Police say the incident began at a bar where Gibbon told a man he'd give him some methamphetamine in exchange for a ride.

