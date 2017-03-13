Family fight ends in 18-year-old's sh...

Family fight ends in 18-year-old's shooting death in Las Vegas

A family altercation caused the death of an 18-year-old man Friday afternoon in the northwest valley.About 3 p.m. police responded to a home at 10224 Yarmouth Sea Court near Farm Road and North Hualapai Way for reports of a shooting, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.When police arrived, they located an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died.The 18-year-old, armed with a large knife, was fighting his father when his 22-year-old brother, armed with a handgun, shot him, police said.No arrest has been made.

