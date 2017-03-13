Ex-MMA fighter concedes lesser counts in Las Vegas trial
The former mixed martial arts fighter named War Machine made a tactical move to cut his prison sentence in the beating of his porn star ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend in Las Vegas in August 2015. Defense attorney Jay Leiderman conceded during closing arguments Thursday that Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver is guilty of eight domestic battery charges for hitting and injuring ex-girlfriend Christy Mack.
