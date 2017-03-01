Ex-judge banned from Nevada bench for...

Ex-judge banned from Nevada bench for handcuffing of lawyer

In this Feb. 23, 2015, file photo, Conrad Hafen presides over a hearing in Las Vegas. The former judge, who lost a re-election bid, has been barred for life from the court bench in Nevada as punishment for ordering a defense attorney handcuffed when she wouldn't stop arguing to keep a client out of jail, and then sentencing her client to jail for petty theft.

