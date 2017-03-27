Energy chief Perry tours Yucca Mountain nuclear site
Energy Secretary Rick Perry toured the site of a shuttered nuclear waste dump at Nevada's Yucca Mountain on Monday, his first visit to a U.S. Energy Department site since taking over the department. Perry's visit occurred less than two weeks after President Donald Trump proposed $120 million to restart a licensing process for the site in the desert outside Las Vegas - much to the chagrin of Nevada politicians who've spent more than a decade making sure it remains in moth balls.
