Energy chief Perry tours Yucca Mountain nuclear site

Energy Secretary Rick Perry toured the site of a shuttered nuclear waste dump at Nevada's Yucca Mountain on Monday, his first visit to a U.S. Energy Department site since taking over the department. Perry's visit occurred less than two weeks after President Donald Trump proposed $120 million to restart a licensing process for the site in the desert outside Las Vegas - much to the chagrin of Nevada politicians who've spent more than a decade making sure it remains in moth balls.

