Energy chief Perry tours Yucca Mounta...

Energy chief Perry tours Yucca Mountain nuclear site

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Energy Secretary Rick Perry toured the site of a shuttered nuclear waste dump at Nevada's Yucca Mountain on Monday, his first visit to a U.S. Energy Department site since taking over the department. Perry's visit occurred less than two weeks after President Donald Trump proposed $120 million to restart a licensing process for the site in the desert outside Las Vegas - much to the chagrin of Nevada politicians who've spent more than a decade making sure it remains in moth balls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Mon Jeanette_J 102
Las Vegas drug scene Mar 24 Adamant81 16
Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis Mar 23 lovingmywonderful... 5
Review: The Orleans Hotel Casino Mar 21 Orleans Las Vegas 1
Review: Las Vegas Raiders Mar 21 Las Vegas Raiders 1
Review: Circus Circus Hotel Casino Mar 21 CIRCUS CIRCUS LV 1
Review: Red Rock Resort Las Vegas Mar 21 Red Rock Las Vegas 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Clark County was issued at March 28 at 11:13AM PDT

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,536 • Total comments across all topics: 279,883,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC