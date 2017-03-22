Employee calling tourist racing track in Las Vegas unsafe

An employee driving instructor is balking at declaring that a tourist-oriented exotic auto racing track near Las Vegas is safe, and is suing in state court to try to close the course so it can be redesigned. Franco Durban's attorney, Dominic Gentile said Wednesday his client won't lie, and that several track safety experts back his belief that the SpeedVegas attraction is deadly dangerous.

