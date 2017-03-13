Dwayne Johnson's 'Ballers' on HBO looking for extras for Las Vegas shoot

HBO's "Ballers," starring Dwayne Johnson, is looking for paid background extras for its upcoming Las Vegas episode that's scheduled to film March 20 to 25. The open casting call is taking place 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Red Label Bar and Lounge, 332 W. Sahara Ave. Applicants, who must be at least 18 years old, are asked to arrive in their best party attire, well-groomed, with hair and makeup ready. Pay is $100 for eight hours' work, plus any overtime.

