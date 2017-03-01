Downtown Las Vegas apartment fire dis...

Downtown Las Vegas apartment fire displaces 3 adults, 3 kids

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

About 11:50 a.m., the Las Vegas Fire Department responded to the apartment at 2001 Stewart Ave. near North Eastern Avenue for reports of a fire, department spokesman Tim Szymanski said. The fire was contained to the upstairs unit of the apartment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US snuffs pot fans' plans to party on tribal la... 1 hr Hostis Publicus 5
ts lucia matthews is HIV POSTIVE...BEWARE! (Mar '15) 4 hr Bill445 2
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk 11 hr spytheweb 2
News Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E... 20 hr Solarman 5
News Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva... 23 hr Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
NSA (girls only) Fri JustAnotherBoredSoul 1
Lame Las Vegas Buffets Fri Local 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Clark County was issued at March 04 at 2:56AM PST

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,358 • Total comments across all topics: 279,307,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC