Digger of the future has BMW genes

8 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Las Vegas, Nevada - BMW's Design Works consultancy doesn't only work on cars and motorcycles; this is its vision of the backhoe of the future, developed in collaboration with John Deere for the triennial Construction and Agricultural Expo, on now in Las Vegas. The idea is to use newly-developed materials and technology as part of a holistic design process called Fixstern , which starts off several steps into the future, creating a focal point that the designer and the customer can work towards.

