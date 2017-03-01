Detectives believe drugs may have bee...

Detectives believe drugs may have been involved in east Las Vegas homicide

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

About 9:20 p.m., police responded to the area of Triest Court, near Bonanza and Sandhill roads for reports of four to five gunshots, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON ! 3 hr yidfellas v USA 29
Get Pain/Anxiety and others now 22 hr hjhhg 1
News US snuffs pot fans' plans to party on tribal la... Sat Hostis Publicus 5
ts lucia matthews is HIV POSTIVE...BEWARE! (Mar '15) Sat Bill445 2
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Sat spytheweb 2
News Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E... Fri Solarman 5
News Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva... Fri Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Clark County was issued at March 05 at 9:41AM PST

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,405 • Total comments across all topics: 279,331,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC