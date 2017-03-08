Defendant medical complaint interrupts Bundy standoff trial
A medical complaint involving a defendant with a history of health problems briefly interrupted the Las Vegas trial of six men accused of wielding guns during an April 2014 armed standoff between followers of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy and federal agents. Trial was suspended for two hours, but reconvened Thursday with Gregory Burleson back in the courtroom and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo back in the witness box.
