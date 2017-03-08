Defendant medical complaint interrupt...

Defendant medical complaint interrupts Bundy standoff trial

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

A medical complaint involving a defendant with a history of health problems briefly interrupted the Las Vegas trial of six men accused of wielding guns during an April 2014 armed standoff between followers of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy and federal agents. Trial was suspended for two hours, but reconvened Thursday with Gregory Burleson back in the courtroom and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo back in the witness box.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas Centennial (Nov '13) 5 hr Meacca 105
gay las vegas teens 2017 6 hr Jeff 2
News Bring your bathroom to life, on a budget (Jul '14) 6 hr marieburn 10
News 2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada 7 hr Solarman 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas (Nov '13) 7 hr athena hayag 142
The Best In Home Body Rubs In Town 12 hr Crazy 1
Review: RTC ADA Paratransit Service (Jul '13) 15 hr Diana 3
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,155 • Total comments across all topics: 279,439,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC