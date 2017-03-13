Coroner: Man found dead near Lake Mead was from Wisconsin
Authorities in Las Vegas have identified man found dead near a shoreline in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area as a 53-year-old tourist from Wisconsin. The Clark County coroner said Monday it could take several weeks to determine what caused the death of Thomas A. Olsen of La Crosse, Wisconsin.
