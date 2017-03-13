Coroner IDs motorcyclist who died after crash in southeast Las Vegas
Jason Pacheco Jr., 24, was driving a motorcycle about 9 p.m. Thursday when it collided with a Ford Explorer at Russell Road and Palm Street, near Mountain Vista Street. Las Vegas police said Pacheco was traveling west on Russell on his 2016 Zero Z-Force motorcycle when the Ford Explorer, traveling east on Russell, turned left onto Palm in front of the motorcycle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|www.BodyRub.info Is HIRING! $73.50 perhour
|7 hr
|BodyRubUSAdotcom
|1
|Man tied up during home invasion frees himself,...
|Fri
|spytheweb
|1
|I love kickboxing Centennial (Feb '16)
|Fri
|joannesilva
|6
|Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis
|Fri
|Esther G
|1
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Thu
|Solarman
|1
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Thu
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|13
|New Henderson market fills new niche: Filipino ...
|Thu
|EMR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC