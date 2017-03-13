Coroner IDs motorcyclist who died aft...

Coroner IDs motorcyclist who died after crash in southeast Las Vegas

17 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Jason Pacheco Jr., 24, was driving a motorcycle about 9 p.m. Thursday when it collided with a Ford Explorer at Russell Road and Palm Street, near Mountain Vista Street. Las Vegas police said Pacheco was traveling west on Russell on his 2016 Zero Z-Force motorcycle when the Ford Explorer, traveling east on Russell, turned left onto Palm in front of the motorcycle.

Las Vegas, NV

