Coroner identifies pedestrians killed by SUV in North Las Vegas

12 hrs ago

The Clark County coroner has identified two pedestrians struck by a sport utility vehicle Saturday.They were Kenneth Griffin, 60, and Cathy Ann Marion, 59, of North Las Vegas.Griffin and Marion had been walking on the sidewalk near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Pecos Road when a GMC Yukon veered off the road and stuck both of them.They died later at University Medical Center.The Yukon's 22-year-old driver stayed at the scene after the crash and cooperated with police. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said; no arrests were made.Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at [email protected] or 702-383-0381.

