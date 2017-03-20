Cops Seek Attacker Who Bit Off Victim...

Cops Seek Attacker Who Bit Off Victim's Thumb During Vegas Fight

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [...] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [...] Republican Proposal Would Outlaw Sanctuary Cities in Nevada A national debate over local governments' role in immigration enforcement is playing out in the Nevada Legislature. Cops Seek Attacker Who Bit Off Victim's Thumb During Vegas Fight Police are searching for a man who bit off a victim's thumb during a violent confrontation earlier this year, according to authorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ... 1 hr ThomasA 4
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 18 hr J Phenix 98
Expect record breaking higher temperatures 19 hr Local 1
Expect for record breaking higher temperatures 19 hr Local 1
Station Casinos to sell Boulder Station (Sep '16) Sun kyman 7
Democrats want the airport renamed as Harry Rei... Sun Local 1
www.BodyRub.info Is HIRING! $73.50 perhour Mar 18 BodyRubUSAdotcom 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,428 • Total comments across all topics: 279,712,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC