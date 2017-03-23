Cooking fire sets off false evacuation call at Las Vegas airport
Officials say the smoke coming from 360 Burrito, a restaurant inside Terminal 1, at McCarran International Airport tipped off two smoke alarms which activated an evacuation message Thursday. Officials say they quickly told crew members and passengers that the area was safe.
