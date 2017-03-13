Construction workers union building hotel near training center in Las Vegas
Construction workers use a forklift while working on the new 6-story hotel for the United Brotherhood of Carpenters union's training campus near McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam Construction workers while working on the new 6-story hotel for the United Brotherhood of Carpenters union's training campus near McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|6 hr
|Well Well
|9
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|6 hr
|collia7
|96
|Guy Houck the meth dealer snitch (Jun '16)
|15 hr
|Hate methdealers
|15
|Las Vegas Buffets (Oct '15)
|17 hr
|Well Well
|38
|Vegas sucks, I know you agree with me (Sep '08)
|17 hr
|Well Well
|396
|Biggest Lie and Propaganda: Best Buffets in Cla...
|Mon
|Local
|1
|Las Vegas Buffets (Jul '16)
|Sun
|Local
|22
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC