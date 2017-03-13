Community bands together at site of where burned body was found
Metro Police Officer Dave Wheatley, left, Krystal Heath, center, and Jo'faith Bolden, 5, compete in a sack race during a outreach event sponsored by the Metro Police Department and Liberty Baptist Church at a northwest apartment complex Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Police are seeking the public's help after a teen's burned body was found at the complex Saturday.
