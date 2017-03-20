Bill Would Create New Option After DU...

Bill Would Create New Option After DUI Arrest

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

A bill in the Nevada Legislature would allow anyone arrested for DUI to keep their driving privileges with one big exception. Senate Bill 259 would give a person the option to keep their licenses, rather than get a 90-day suspension, while they are going through the court system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
www.BodyRub.info Is HIRING! $73.50 perhour 23 hr BodyRubUSAdotcom 1
News Man tied up during home invasion frees himself,... Fri spytheweb 1
I love kickboxing Centennial (Feb '16) Fri joannesilva 6
Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis Fri Esther G 1
News NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ... Thu Solarman 1
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Mar 16 HOLLA ISABELLA 13
News New Henderson market fills new niche: Filipino ... Mar 16 EMR 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,406 • Total comments across all topics: 279,662,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC