Bellagio robbery suspect told Las Vegas police his family was threatened
A suspect in Saturday's jewelry store smash-and-grab on the Strip told police he traveled from Mexico City to Las Vegas because his family was being threatened. Sebastian Gonzales, 20, was arrested by Las Vegas police after an early morning robbery at the Tesorini high-end jewelry store inside the Bellagio .
