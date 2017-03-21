Barron, Rivera focus on jobs, revital...

Barron, Rivera focus on jobs, revitalization in North Las Vegas Ward 1

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Three priorities: Continue downtown redevelopment; make it easier for small businesses to open in the city; hire more police officers, firefighters and other city workers. Past political experience: Unsuccessfully ran in 2014 for a seat on Kern Community College District in California; unsuccessfully ran for a seat on the Sweetwater Union High School District board in Chula Vista, California, in 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 5 hr Verog020703 100
Review: The Orleans Hotel Casino 18 hr Orleans Las Vegas 1
Review: Las Vegas Raiders 18 hr Las Vegas Raiders 1
Review: Circus Circus Hotel Casino 18 hr CIRCUS CIRCUS LV 1
Review: Red Rock Resort Las Vegas 18 hr Red Rock Las Vegas 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas (Nov '13) 20 hr Go Blue Forever 144
Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis 20 hr Jason_P 3
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,497 • Total comments across all topics: 279,739,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC