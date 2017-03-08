Are you ready for dayclub and pool party season in Las Vegas?
The timing could not have been more perfect! Just as winter's chill vanishes and the summer sun arrives to push temperatures into the 80s today and all week long, our mega dayclubs are celebrating their season openings. It's time to break out those bikinis and board shorts.
