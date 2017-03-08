An ex-Bachelor contestant describes h...

An ex-Bachelor contestant describes how reality TV almost destroyed his career

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Chris Bukowski says knew he was done with reality TV after he woke up in a Mexican hotel room with no recollection of what had happened the night before. "I just drank so much," he tells Business Insider.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Las Vegas Buffets (Oct '15) 7 hr Local 37
Las Vegas Buffets (Jul '16) 8 hr Local 22
All of the Las Vegas Buffets have not improved ... (Sep '15) 8 hr Local 26
All of the Las Vegas Buffets are no longer good... (Jul '15) 8 hr Local 103
Vegas sucks, I know you agree with me (Sep '08) 8 hr Local 395
Reed Cowan: Always obsessed with Wikipedia on h... 9 hr Local 2
The Presstitutes in Clark County and Las Vegas 11 hr Local 3
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Iraq
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,067 • Total comments across all topics: 279,513,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC