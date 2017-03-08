An ex-Bachelor contestant describes how reality TV almost destroyed his career
Chris Bukowski says knew he was done with reality TV after he woke up in a Mexican hotel room with no recollection of what had happened the night before. "I just drank so much," he tells Business Insider.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Las Vegas Buffets (Oct '15)
|7 hr
|Local
|37
|Las Vegas Buffets (Jul '16)
|8 hr
|Local
|22
|All of the Las Vegas Buffets have not improved ... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|Local
|26
|All of the Las Vegas Buffets are no longer good... (Jul '15)
|8 hr
|Local
|103
|Vegas sucks, I know you agree with me (Sep '08)
|8 hr
|Local
|395
|Reed Cowan: Always obsessed with Wikipedia on h...
|9 hr
|Local
|2
|The Presstitutes in Clark County and Las Vegas
|11 hr
|Local
|3
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC