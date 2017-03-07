After 2 sleeping homeless men were killed, Las Vegas police set out a ...

Shane Schindler, who has been charged with attempted murder, appears at his court hearing in Las Vegas on Tuesday. On Jan. 3, a homeless man curled up in a blanket to protect himself from the frigid 44-degree temperature, was struck several times in the head as he slept near an intersection not far from the roar of the Spaghetti Bowl, a name locals use to describe a freeway interchange on the city's north end.

