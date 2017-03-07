After 2 sleeping homeless men were ki...

After 2 sleeping homeless men were killed, Las Vegas police set out a ...

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Shane Schindler, who has been charged with attempted murder, appears at his court hearing in Las Vegas on Tuesday. On Jan. 3, a homeless man curled up in a blanket to protect himself from the frigid 44-degree temperature, was struck several times in the head as he slept near an intersection not far from the roar of the Spaghetti Bowl, a name locals use to describe a freeway interchange on the city's north end.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats support bill that would legalize fema... 3 hr Texxy the Indepen... 1
News SNL Skit On Jeff Sessions Encapsulates The Divi... 11 hr ThomasA 2
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Mon Negan 3
News US snuffs pot fans' plans to party on tribal la... Mon Hostis Publicus 7
TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON ! Mar 5 yidfellas v USA 29
Get Pain/Anxiety and others now Mar 4 hjhhg 1
ts lucia matthews is HIV POSTIVE...BEWARE! (Mar '15) Mar 4 Bill445 2
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,891 • Total comments across all topics: 279,384,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC