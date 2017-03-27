Acclaimed and off-beat magazine The Believer has new owner
A highly praised and proudly off-beat literary magazine, where contributors have ranged from Nick Hornby and Anne Carson to Daniel Handler and Leslie Jamison, is changing ownership. The Believer, a San Francisco-based publication founded in 2003, has been purchased by the Black Mountain Institute at The University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
