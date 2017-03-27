Acclaimed and off-beat magazine The B...

Acclaimed and off-beat magazine The Believer has new owner

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

A highly praised and proudly off-beat literary magazine, where contributors have ranged from Nick Hornby and Anne Carson to Daniel Handler and Leslie Jamison, is changing ownership. The Believer, a San Francisco-based publication founded in 2003, has been purchased by the Black Mountain Institute at The University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Buffets in Las Vegas: False advertising 3 hr Local 2
News Chef Knock-off: Todd Wilbur is a hit at recreat... (Jul '07) 13 hr Leo 55
Molly blow Tue JeanClaude87 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Mar 27 Jeanette_J 102
Las Vegas drug scene Mar 24 Adamant81 16
Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis Mar 23 lovingmywonderful... 5
Review: The Orleans Hotel Casino Mar 21 Orleans Las Vegas 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,860 • Total comments across all topics: 279,945,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC