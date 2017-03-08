A Nevada Supreme Court judge discusses the law's limitations and his long life behind the bench
Meet Nevada's trailblazing Supreme Court Justice Michael Douglas, an attorney and judge with more than 30 years dedicated to the state's legal system, including 14 years on its highest court. Before becoming its first black justice, he was a longtime Las Vegas-based municipal court judge, and served as district attorney and an attorney for the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada.
