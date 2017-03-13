93-year-old Las Vegas doctor responds to allegations of involvement in illegal drug ring

Dr. Henri Wetselaar hobbled to the witness stand Wednesday and reminisced about his days as a resistance fighter in Nazi-occupied Holland as he tried to persuade a jury that he is innocent of running an illegal prescription drug ring. It was not immediately clear how the wartime stories - of narrow escapes and heroic rescues - related to the charges that are the focus of Wetselaar's ongoing drug trial.

