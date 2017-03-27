40 Displaced After Massive Las Vegas Apartment Fire
The American Red Cross is assisting at least 40 people this afternoon after a three alarm fire destroyed their northwest Las Vegas apartment building. The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental.
