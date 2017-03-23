1 person injured in townhouse fire in east Las Vegas

One person was helped from a townhouse and hospitalized after a fire in the east Las Vegas Valley early Thursday. The Clark County Fire Department received a call of a fire about 5:40 a.m. at 250 Greenbriar Townhouse Way, near Boulder Highway and U.S. 95 Firefighters were told somebody was inside the two-story townhouse, Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan wrote in a media release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.