1 person injured in townhouse fire in east Las Vegas
One person was helped from a townhouse and hospitalized after a fire in the east Las Vegas Valley early Thursday. The Clark County Fire Department received a call of a fire about 5:40 a.m. at 250 Greenbriar Townhouse Way, near Boulder Highway and U.S. 95 Firefighters were told somebody was inside the two-story townhouse, Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan wrote in a media release.
