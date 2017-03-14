Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [] 1 Dead, 2 Injured After Vegas Home Invasion Las Vegas police are investigating a home invasion in the northwest valley that left one person dead and two injured. The Who Will Take Up Las Vegas Residency This Summer The Who is taking up residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.