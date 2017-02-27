Woman, Las Vegas police reach nearly $25K settlement in civil rights case
A woman who accused an officer of pulling off her pants and then photographing her without consent is set to receive a $24,999 settlement from the Metropolitan Police Department. The Metropolitan Police Committee on Fiscal Affairs approved the settlement of the woman's civil rights lawsuit on Monday.
