Woman bitten, man stabbed during family feud in northwest Las Vegas
Metropolitan Police Department officers said one family member stabbed another in the back about 2 a.m. in the 5000 block of Tropical Ridge Court, near Tropical Parkway and Decatur Boulevard. Lt. Carlos Hank said a woman was bitten while trying to break up the fight between the two male relatives.
