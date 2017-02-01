Woman asks Las Vegas jury to spare her life after conviction in husband's death

Brandy Stutzman, convicted of first-degree murder in the death of her husband, is comforted by her attorney after she spoke to members of the jury at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. @chrisklee_jpeg Brandy Stutzman, left, convicted of first-degree murder in the death of her husband, reacts after speaking to members of the jury during a penalty hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.