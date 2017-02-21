Woman Arrested in Vegas Apartment Shooting Death
Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [] Woman Arrested in Vegas Apartment Shooting Death A woman was arrested and faces murder charges in connection with the killing of a man shot in the face during an argument at a Las Vegas apartment last week, according to authorities. Police: Woman Punched in Head, Robbed While Playing Slots Police are investigating after a woman was punched in the back of the head and robbed while playing slots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bring your bathroom to life, on a budget (Jul '14)
|4 hr
|marieburn
|8
|cherish my love
|8 hr
|Psssst
|4
|happy presidents day
|Mon
|kyman
|1
|Goodbye Clark County and Las Vegas
|Feb 19
|Local
|1
|Movie theater planned for downtown North Las Vegas
|Feb 18
|Kevin Kettell
|1
|Las Vegas drug scene
|Feb 16
|kyman
|15
|Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E...
|Feb 15
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC