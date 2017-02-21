Vice President Mike Pence to speak in Las Vegas
Vice President Mike Pence will be the featured speaker at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual meeting Friday in Las Vegas. The RJC's Annual Leadership Meeting will be held at The Venetian and Palazzo and will run from Friday to Sunday.
