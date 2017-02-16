Utah mother sends message to missing ...

Utah mother sends message to missing daughter: 'I want you to fight'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

A Utah mother is offering up a heart-wrenching plea to the world as she seeks help in finding her 17-year-old daughter . She was last seen January 15th at the MGM in Las Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Las Vegas drug scene 18 hr kyman 15
News Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E... Wed Solarman 1
News Britney Spears' Las Vegas residency has now ear... Wed ThomasA 2
News US jury in Bundy standoff trial gets FBI aerial... Tue Impeach Trump 4
Don Allen Holbrook SMOTJ Scammer (May '16) Tue Delores 16
cherish my love Feb 14 Steven Robinson 1
Expect a very long time heat wave in Clark Coun... Feb 13 Well Well 21
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Clark County was issued at February 17 at 2:51AM PST

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,939 • Total comments across all topics: 278,942,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC