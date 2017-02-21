Trump's immigration policy criticized...

Trump's immigration policy criticized by leaders in Las Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., condemned President Donald Trump and his immigration policy this afternoon, characterizing it as "morally reprehensible and economically stupid." Two memos released this morning by the Department of Homeland Security describe how the Trump administration plans to increase immigration enforcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bring your bathroom to life, on a budget (Jul '14) 13 hr marieburn 8
cherish my love 17 hr Psssst 4
happy presidents day Mon kyman 1
Goodbye Clark County and Las Vegas Feb 19 Local 1
News Movie theater planned for downtown North Las Vegas Feb 18 Kevin Kettell 1
Las Vegas drug scene Feb 16 kyman 15
News Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E... Feb 15 Solarman 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Death Penalty
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,624 • Total comments across all topics: 279,061,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC