Trump's immigration policy criticized by leaders in Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., condemned President Donald Trump and his immigration policy this afternoon, characterizing it as "morally reprehensible and economically stupid." Two memos released this morning by the Department of Homeland Security describe how the Trump administration plans to increase immigration enforcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bring your bathroom to life, on a budget (Jul '14)
|13 hr
|marieburn
|8
|cherish my love
|17 hr
|Psssst
|4
|happy presidents day
|Mon
|kyman
|1
|Goodbye Clark County and Las Vegas
|Feb 19
|Local
|1
|Movie theater planned for downtown North Las Vegas
|Feb 18
|Kevin Kettell
|1
|Las Vegas drug scene
|Feb 16
|kyman
|15
|Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E...
|Feb 15
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC